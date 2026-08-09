Peat in Europeans athletes this Monday

Gibraltar athlete Charlotte Peat will be competing in the 100m at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham on Monday.

Although her coach has been unable to travel to Birmingham with her the young athlete is supported by former Great Britain athlete and GIS Sports Director Joslyn Hoyte-Smith.

As she prepares to compete, having travelled from Gibraltar to the UK Charlotte was to comment on social media via the Institute of Sport facebook page “I’m so grateful to be in Birmingham for my first international competition at the Europeans. I’m so grateful for the support that’s been given to me by my coach Jerai, and Joslyn, whom I met in placement, and now two years later, she is here with me. I’m so honoured to have been given this opportunity, and I can’t wait to race on Monday.”