A cruise ship’s thanks to Gib

Cruise Liner ‘World Dream’ made a technical call into the Gibraltar Port on Tuesday and took time to thank Gibraltar for its assistance.

While the visit was not a cruise call with tourists onboard, the ship berthed to take on bunkers, stores and to discharge rubbish. In addition, no crew members disembarked or no one boarded the vessel while she was in Gibraltar.

The thanks come as the cruise industry is not just hit with a lack of passengers but as also as companies struggle to find ports willing to accommodate them.

Gibraltar, throughout lockdown and since the start of the pandemic, has been a haven for these cruise ships who need to take on stores or carry out other essential parts that form part of a floating mini city.