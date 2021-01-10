A day with Gibraltar’s Barbary macaques
In a world where you dare not cough due to Covid, the primates that possibly appreciate it most are Gibraltar’s Barbary macaques, as Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez recently found out. I recently took a tour with Brian Gomila from Monkey Talk and found out that if you are about to walk past a macaque who...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here