A Gibraltarian's adventures in the Himalayas
Standing 5,545 metres above sea level in minus 15 degrees Gibraltarian Kimberley Dalli inhaled the crisp Himalayan air and felt accomplished. Ms Dalli had just reached Kala Patthar in the Himalayas approximately 4.5kilometres up from Mount Everest base camp. “It was very challenging,” she said. Previously the furthest she had climbed was 1,919metres in the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here