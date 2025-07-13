Gib scoops team silver in ‘brutal’ Island Games triathlon

Team Gibraltar took silver in the triathlon team event on Sunday, making it the first medal of the 2025 Island Games for the Rock.

Nine triathletes from Gibraltar took part but it was the stellar hard work by Andrew Gordon, Robert Matto and Philip Macedo that scored the silver medal for the team with a combined time of 6 hrs 30 minutes and 24 seconds.

The triathlon includes a 1500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.

Taking place in Stromness, the swim was held in the marina where hundreds of supporters gathered to watch all the action.

Andrew Gordon took fifth place overall in an individual time of 2.03.46 and, speaking to the Chronicle minutes after crossing the finish line, he said not achieving a personal top-3 finish in the race was “bittersweet”.

“I'm glad to finish such a tough race, and it's such a fantastic venue, conditions and the amazing support from the Gibraltarian crowd,” he said.

“But ultimately, I wanted to podium, so that's the disappointment. But I gave it my best shot.”

He admitted he had a slight technical issue on the bike, but “I'm not blaming that.”

“I had an honest race. I just didn't have enough to finish in the top three,” he said.

Describing the conditions, he said that the water was “a bit cold” as expected.

The bike was an honest course, rolling but hard.

But the run was “awful, four times around and up those hills is really testing.”

Second in for Team Gibraltar and 10th overall was Robert Matto in a time of 2.12.47.

He felt “ecstatic” about his race.

“I think we've had an excellent performance today,” he said.

“I think we were lucky that the temperature and the conditions favoured us, because when we came over, we were expecting freezing water, cold weather, rain, but the gods have looked favourably on us and I am ecstatic with the team.”

“My teammates have all put in a great effort.”

Crossing the finish line a mere one minute and four seconds after him was Philip Macedo in a time of 2.13.51, who earned 12th position.

He agreed with numerous other triathletes that it was a tough course.

“The swim wasn't very pleasant, and I found it difficult to start as I was caught up in a lot of people,” he said.

“The bike was hilly, and then the run was even hillier.”

“So all in all, it was quite a difficult course, but if it was difficult for me it was difficult for everyone.”

Aware that teams were ranked on their overall time, but not realising that they had a chance to take silver, he "just kept going, kept pushing to try and get it done as quickly as possible, and hope.”

The six remaining Team Gibraltar triathletes included Julian Viñales, who came in 14th with a time of 2.14.32.

In 18th place was Matthew Borg in a time of 2.16.17, while in 28th place was veteran Chris Walker with a time of 2.21.57.

In 32nd was Jason Galton with a time of 2.23.12, 34th was Charlie Walker with a time of 2.26.18, and in 38th place was Nicholas Podesta with a time of 2.29.13.

Chris Walker is also the team manager and was “absolutely elated” at the team’s achievement.

“We have been, as you know, training really hard for this, and you know, we really targeted the team event and we were hoping to come away with the bronze,” he said.

“And to beat Guernsey, it's a major achievement for us, it really is.”

“If you look back over the last nine or 10 Island Games with triathlon and Jersey and Guernsey have dominated all of them.”

“I mean, we've won gold in Bermuda, and we've won two bronzes, so the silver gives us the set.”

“We really put in a brave performance today, because the course was brutal.”

“The run was really hard. Our top three guys, Andrew, Robert and Phil, they really dug deep today.”

“The team talk I gave before the race, I challenged them to push like they've never pushed before, and to risk everything, because we knew that every second was going to count, and boy did they do that.”

There was also one female representing Gibraltar in Sunday’s event, Nicky Macedo, who came in 10th place with a time of 2.34.28.

Not being part of a team meant the only medal up for grabs for her was the individual.

Despite having numerous medals and trophies since taking up the sport three years ago, she was realistic about her prospects.

“Like I say, being the only girl is really hard,” she said.

She is also going to represent Gibraltar in the cycling time trial event on Monday, a goal she had at the back of her head as she dived into the water on Sunday.

“I'm really proud of myself for getting through that swim, and I saw a jellyfish and I didn't have a heart attack,” she said.

“And then I did what I wanted to do on the bike. I really tried to push it and get a feel for my bike ready for tomorrow. “

“And then I just really enjoyed the crowd on the run and helping the girls that I know from Guernsey along because they're friends.”

While she is not wearing her own medal for triathlon, there is a medal coming home as Philip is her husband.

“I'm super proud of the boys,” she said.

“It is incredible. I'm so happy for them.”

“We had a look at the start list and they were trying for bronze so to get silver is incredible.”