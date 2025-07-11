McGrail asks RGP to again investigate alleged witness inducement following audit report, as Govt says claims ‘will not stand up to scrutiny’
Former police Commissioner Ian McGrail has written to Owain Richards, the newly appointed Commissioner of Police, requesting that the Royal Gibraltar Police reopen the investigation into alleged inducement of witnesses following publication this week of the Principal Auditor’s report for 2018/19. A statement issued by Mr McGrail’s lawyer, Charles Gomez, described findings in the report...
