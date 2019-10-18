A hint of drama at the end of a quiet, clean campaign
In his victory speech earlier this morning, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo made no effort to disguise the scale of the challenges ahead for this community. He was referring in large part to Brexit, of course. The GSLP/Liberal Alliance secured its third term against the backdrop of upheaval in British politics. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here