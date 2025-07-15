Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Chief Secretary’s circular draws Opposition criticism

By Brian Reyes
15th July 2025

A circular sent by Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez to all public servants last Friday expressing “full and unequivocal” support following publication of the Principal Auditor’s 2018/19 report has drawn criticism from the Opposition. In the circular, Mr Martinez sought to defend the professionalism and integrity of the public service, which he felt had been brought...

