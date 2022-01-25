Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Jan, 2022

A lifetime of watching birds

By Eyleen Gomez
25th January 2022

Dr Keith Bensusan, the General Secretary of GONHS, joined when he was a young passionate eight year old birdwatchers. Years later that passion has not waned and in fact forms a large part of his life with holidays with his partner always having some form of wildlife involved. Dr Bensusan is avid bird lover, who...

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

