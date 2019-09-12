A little more ‘patience’ and ‘better management’ for Gib Calling
The applause for Andrea Bocelli roared from Europa Point Stadium. A sharp contrast to the Parliament building in the UK that was falling silent. The controversial suspension of UK Parliament was taking place. But that night in Gibraltar, for a few hours, nothing else seemed to matter as 9,000 enjoyed a spectacular world-class performance. How...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here