A live performance is what happens in the moment with no second chances
I am always captivated by live music. It takes me to another plane. I always find that whatever is happening around me comes to a standstill and I am absorbed by the music and the performance. No matter the style of music or the performer – whether good, bad or indifferent, I know I always...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here