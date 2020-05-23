Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

A million steps for Breast Cancer Support

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd May 2020

A local man is walking one million steps to raise money for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar.

Starting in the very early hours of last Wednesday morning, 4am to be precise, Brandon Avellano donned his Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar t-shirt and made his way up the Rock.

This marked the beginning of a four-week challenge where he aims to walk 250,000 steps each week.

“I chose this charity as my friend’s mum has been diagnosed with cancer and I wanted to do it for her,” said Mr Avellano.

“And cancer, on the whole, is something quite close to me as my great-uncle passed away with cancer and I have also lost friends to it.”

By nightfall on Wednesday, this Million Steps Man had walked 53 kilometres, which translates to over 70,000 steps. A magnificent start to his challenge.

On Thursday, he managed to rack up a whopping 75,000 steps and, by midday on Friday, he had already walked 205,549 steps. A large dent into his weekly target of 250,000.

“Going to be exhausted by the end of it,” he said, laughing.

In addition to his walking, Mr Avellano works out with his personal trainer a few times a week, works for civil contingencies and has been known to join others on their run if he bumps into them. All while abiding social distancing, of course.

Donations can be made to Mr Avellano via Revolut using the phone numbers 58008944 or 54020751.

You can follow his progress via his Facebook or Instagram page.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

As lockdown restrictions are lifted, Chief Minister appeals for ‘common sense and discipline’

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltarian teenager is international eco-hero

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

One more case detected overnight

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Dream comes true for young Gibraltarian writer

23rd May 2020

Local News
Gib tables proposals in bid for exemption from UK quarantine measures

23rd May 2020

Local News
Govt issues guidance on beach access, urging self-discipline

23rd May 2020

Local News
Azopardi echoes CM’s plea for caution as Gib emerges from lockdown

23rd May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020