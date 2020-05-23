A million steps for Breast Cancer Support

A local man is walking one million steps to raise money for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar.

Starting in the very early hours of last Wednesday morning, 4am to be precise, Brandon Avellano donned his Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar t-shirt and made his way up the Rock.

This marked the beginning of a four-week challenge where he aims to walk 250,000 steps each week.

“I chose this charity as my friend’s mum has been diagnosed with cancer and I wanted to do it for her,” said Mr Avellano.

“And cancer, on the whole, is something quite close to me as my great-uncle passed away with cancer and I have also lost friends to it.”

By nightfall on Wednesday, this Million Steps Man had walked 53 kilometres, which translates to over 70,000 steps. A magnificent start to his challenge.

On Thursday, he managed to rack up a whopping 75,000 steps and, by midday on Friday, he had already walked 205,549 steps. A large dent into his weekly target of 250,000.

“Going to be exhausted by the end of it,” he said, laughing.

In addition to his walking, Mr Avellano works out with his personal trainer a few times a week, works for civil contingencies and has been known to join others on their run if he bumps into them. All while abiding social distancing, of course.

Donations can be made to Mr Avellano via Revolut using the phone numbers 58008944 or 54020751.

You can follow his progress via his Facebook or Instagram page.