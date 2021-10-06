Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

A moment to switch off and reflect

By James Neish
7th October 2021

‘Uh oh, an error was encountered'. As Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down on Tuesday it caused a meltdown on Twitter – one of the few remaining social media sites still working. It’s not only highlighted our reliance on social media. Our obsession with it is glaringly obvious. The constant need to share and/or see...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

EU ministers give green light to ‘hard and tricky’ treaty talks

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Local News

EU ends legal challenge over Gibraltar state aid

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Local News

Azopardi detects change in the air

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Local News

GFSB welcomes Main Street BID scheme

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Eagles grab their first trophy of the season

6th October 2021

Sports
Gibraltar squads announced for international double headers

6th October 2021

Sports
Coastal rowing ‘perfect alternative for Gibraltar rowing’ says Colin Tester

5th October 2021

Sports
Under 17s head to Finland

5th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021