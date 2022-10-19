Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

A Mountie visits New Mole House

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Police had a visit from Reserve Constable Steve Angel an officer from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at New Mole House this week.

The Mountie works at the Fraser Coast Integrated Road Safety Unit, which is part of British Columbia Highway Patrol in Vancouver, and visited New Mole House whilst on holiday in Gibraltar.

Mr Angel, who has worked for 44 years in the force, met Response Team officers and had a tour of the station before chatting to the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger.

An RGP spokesperson, said: “Welcome to the Rock, Steve.”

