A new era of pre-season preparedness outside European competitions

Long gone are the days when the months of June and July were a time of rest for footballers until pre-season started sometime in August.

It is not only the teams preparing for this week’s first-round matches in their respective European competitions that have returned to the turf.

The high standards players now need to maintain, alongside the economics of keeping themselves fit and refining their skills, have meant that some players have already returned to training in preparation for next season.

And it is not just the men.

Last week, on Pitch Two, clubs came together for the Women’s Football Initiative.

“The event brought players, coaches and clubs together in support of growing the women’s game in Gibraltar, creating more opportunities for girls to get into the game.”

There was a tournament winner, with Hound Dogs taking the prize.

However, it was the participation of clubs, players, coaches and representatives in support of the initiative that highlighted the message that it is no longer only the men’s game looking to develop and progress. Women’s football is also now focusing on its professional side.

This was not the only activity for local footballers. On the men’s side of the game, four home-grown players have already moved abroad and began their pre-season preparations almost immediately. Pozo and Mauro joined their new Boston United teammates as they prepared for pre-season matches, which started in recent days. On the other side of Europe, Tjay De Barr prepared to begin pre-season with his new club in Serbia, while another youngster, Huarte, started pre-season with his new club, Chesterfield.

It was not just those moving to clubs outside Gibraltar who started their pre-season.

Gibraltarian players including Bilal Douah, Tom Chakravarty, Luke Bautista, Kevan Gonzalez, Adam Gracia, Max Bautista, Jayron Negron, Elton Victory and Etien Victor were among those involved in what is being seen as a shift in mentality and preparation standards, participating in the latest high-performance preparations led by Miguel Carretero, Head Coach and Director of MC7 Football Training.

Following a training model that has already reshaped the training habits and development of Lithuanian national team players, the Gibraltarian players concluded an off-season and pre-season programme that breaks away from the tradition of pausing football until pre-season starts in August.

The players are understood to have “chosen to invest their off-season time in professional-level training to prepare for the upcoming football season.”

A similar training block has also been agreed for some players from the Gibraltar Women’s National Team to ensure they are at peak performance.

Mr Miguel Carretero, informing this newspaper about the programme, said:

“I believe this is a highly relevant and exciting story for Gibraltar football for several reasons:

• Addressing a Local Reality: By stepping away from the traditional, more relaxed summer routine, these players are tackling the complacency that has sometimes limited local progression, setting a brand-new benchmark for the league.

• Ambition for Foreign Growth: This specific elite preparation aligns with their aspirations to compete in foreign leagues in the near future, allowing them to bridge the competitive and tactical gap with other European countries.

• A Positive Future for the National Team: Ultimately, this collective drive for self-improvement among the younger generation—both in the men’s and women’s game—is fantastic news for Gibraltar football, as it will directly translate into more competitive National Teams on the international stage.”

The early pre-season activities come at a time when Gibraltar football enters its second decade as a professional game, with both players and clubs looking to ensure they are ready for the forthcoming season as the financial stakes continue to rise.

Photos from the Women's Football Initiative courtesy Gibraltar FA

