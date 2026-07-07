European football returns to the Rock this week with both Lincoln Red Imps and Europa in action

This Tuesday, Gibraltar’s football clubs return to competitive action with the start of their European campaigns.

Three clubs will be competing in UEFA competitions. Lincoln Red Imps begin their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round campaign against Andorran side Inter Club d’Escaldes.

On Thursday, Gibraltar’s involvement in Europe continues, with Europa taking on North Macedonian side Shkendija at 7.30pm on July 9. On the same day, St Joseph’s will face Bohemians away from home, with kick-off at 7pm.

This week will see the first two home ties played on the Rock, with both Lincoln Red Imps and Europa hosting their opponents at Europa Point. St Joseph’s will play their home leg the following week against Bohemians as they look to complete their first-round tie and progress to the next stage.

All eyes will be on Lincoln Red Imps this Tuesday as the league champions step out for their opening Champions League fixture.

After an impressive 2025/26 European campaign, which saw them reach the UEFA Conference League group stage and record their first victories at that level, Lincoln Red Imps have since seen the departures of the likes of Pozo and De Barr. They also enter the new campaign under new head coach Juanma Pavón, who will take charge of his first competitive match since his appointment.

Satisfied with the attitude and work shown by the squad during pre-season, Pavón has spoken positively about the team’s preparations while warning that pre-season football is no substitute for the demands of competitive matches.

The new Lincoln Red Imps head coach believes the presence of experienced players, who have been at the club for several years and have shared in its recent successes, has helped new signings integrate more easily into the squad. He also highlighted that their experience has been valuable for the coaching staff.

Tuesday’s match will also mark Pavón’s debut as a head coach in the UEFA Champions League, having never previously managed a club in European competition.

Lincoln Red Imps have made several additions to their squad this summer, including 23-year-old Nico Clara Pinto. The midfielder progressed through the youth ranks in the Netherlands before spending the last two years playing in Portugal prior to joining the club.

Other arrivals include attacker Facundo Álvarez, who has been signed to strengthen the frontline, goalkeeper Mark Hamm, defender Gabriel Cardozo and Manuel Toledano.

Continuing the club’s tradition of investing in home-grown talent, Lincoln have also secured the signatures of Gibraltar internationals Leon Mason and Ethan Jolley.

Jolley brings considerable experience, having previously represented both Europa and St Joseph’s in European club competition.

Lincoln Red Imps’ first opponents will be Andorran champions Inter Club d’Escaldes. Although some observers have regarded them as one of the more favourable draws, Lincoln officials have warned against complacency, pointing out that the Andorran club has invested heavily in strengthening its squad for European competition.

Inter Club d’Escaldes have competed regularly in European competitions since the 2020/21 season but have yet to progress beyond the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League. They have also lost all four of their previous first qualifying round ties in the UEFA Champions League.

Last season they were beaten 4-3 on aggregate by FCSB, winning the home leg 2-1 before losing 3-1 away. They then lost 5-3 to Olimpija Ljubljana in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

Their most recently listed squad included Brazilian Klebinho, Colombian Jilmar Torres, Mexican Anwar Hernández and Moroccan Jaouad Erraji, with the remainder of the squad made up largely of Spanish players.

Inter Club d’Escaldes have proved difficult to beat on home soil, with the likes of Hibernian losing 2-1 there in 2023, FK Velež Mostar suffering a 5-1 defeat in 2024, and FCSB also losing there in 2025.

With Lincoln Red Imps playing the second leg away from home, Tuesday’s first leg will be crucial in securing a positive result to take to Andorra. Despite some suggesting Lincoln have received one of the easier draws, the tie may prove far more challenging than many observers expect.