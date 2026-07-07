Angry Chill returns from Kimura Cup with medals across both adult and youth categories

A record medal haul and a second-place finish confirmed Gibraltar-based Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club Angry Chill as one of the standout teams at the Kimura Cup tournament, held in Málaga this past weekend.

The Gibraltar club, which has been producing impressive results in competitions abroad since its launch, delivered what was described as another "impressive showing at Kimura Cup Málaga", returning home with medals across the adult, juvenile and children's divisions.

Commenting on the achievement, Dualta Doherty told this newspaper: "Competing against 68 academies from across Spain, the Gibraltar club finished second overall despite travelling with one of the smaller squads, while also securing team bronze in both the Kids and Adult No-Gi categories.

"The results highlighted the club's rapid progress and reinforced its growing reputation within the region's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu scene."

The club demonstrated its strength across both the senior and junior categories, underlining its commitment to developing the next generation of athletes. That focus has been reflected in the club's rapid growth in membership.

The adult team led the way, collecting multiple gold medals and, as Mr Doherty explained, "demonstrating their ability to compete with top teams in southern Spain."

Among the highlights was Jordan Celecia, who won Super Heavyweight Purple Belt gold after a series of commanding victories. He later accepted a Unity superfight against one of Spain's top-ranked heavyweight black belts, narrowly losing after pushing his experienced opponent throughout.

"Masters 1 competitor Luke Williamson claimed Gi gold, maintaining his consistent form, while kids' No-Gi coach Dualta Doherty added Masters 3 No-Gi gold.

"Elton Recagno also secured Masters 3 White Belt Gi gold.

"Leroy Sharp earned a hard-fought silver in a challenging bracket, while Axel Rocca also took silver in a competitive Masters division. Daniel Bula secured double silver across Gi and No-Gi, James Turnbull claimed Gi bronze after three wins, and Jacob Ramos took Juvenile No-Gi silver. Leigh Baw recorded a key victory, while Jay Gosnay, William Marsh, Wayne Capps and Jordan Recagno all contributed valuable points towards the team's overall finish."

In the younger categories, Ilyas Bear led the way with double gold in both Gi and No-Gi.

Farah Benyoussef Royo won Gi gold and No-Gi silver, while Jake Ledesma secured No-Gi gold before adding Gi silver. Ezra Hanglin Bonnici claimed Gi gold and No-Gi silver, while Emilia Capps celebrated her first competition gold in the Gi before adding No-Gi silver.

Ryan Davis earned No-Gi silver and Gi bronze. Matís Coulthard took silver in both Gi and No-Gi, Hughie Doherty secured Gi silver and No-Gi bronze, and Jarrel Panayiotou added No-Gi silver and Gi bronze.

The youngest team member, Ryan Buddle, gained valuable experience on his competition debut.

The children's results included:

Ilyas Bear – Grey Belt – Double Gold (Gi & No-Gi)

Farah Benyoussef Royo – Grey Belt – Gi Gold, No-Gi Silver

Jake Ledesma – Grey Belt – No-Gi Gold, Gi Silver

Ezra Hanglin Bonnici – White Belt – Gi Gold, No-Gi Silver

Emilia Capps – White Belt – Gi Gold, No-Gi Silver

Jarrel Panayiotou – Grey Belt – No-Gi Silver, Gi Bronze

Ryan Davis – White Belt – No-Gi Silver, Gi Bronze

Alex Zarcu – White Belt – Gi Bronze, No-Gi Bronze

Matís Coulthard – Grey Belt – Gi Silver, No-Gi Silver

Hughie Doherty – Grey Belt – Gi Silver, No-Gi Bronze

Ryan Buddle – Competition Debut

"These results reflected the depth of talent emerging through the junior programme, with many competing against strong academies from across Spain."

The recent success was attributed to the work of coaches Lee Tierney, Abdul Nurmogamedov, Matt Coulthard and Fabian Garcia. Their efforts behind the scenes helped the team secure bronze in both the Kids and Adult No-Gi divisions, while also finishing second overall out of 68 academies.

"Strong team spirit was evident throughout, with competitors supporting each other across all divisions.

"With the new EuroCity gym opening this summer, Angry Chill is set to expand further and build on this momentum.

"Kimura Cup Málaga will be remembered as another milestone in the club's journey, with experienced competitors and emerging talent pointing to a promising future for Gibraltar grappling," added Mr Doherty.

To keep up to date with the latest news, class timetables and competition results, readers can follow @angry_chill_bjj on the club's social media channels.

Images courtesy Angry Chill

