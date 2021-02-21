A photographic anthology: The city, the people, the secrets
Artist Ambrose Avellano has always had an interest in photography. Over the years he has amassed a great number of photographs and only recently decided to create a photographic anthology which will soon be published in book form. It may come as a surprise that this well-known local artist chose black and white photography as...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here