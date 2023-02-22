Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

A year on, grief in Gibraltar for loved ones in Ukraine

By Gabriella Peralta
22nd February 2023

In Gibraltar, Ukrainian Nadiya Miller grieves for her brother-in-law Volodymyr, who was killed fighting on the front-line protecting his country from Russia’s invasion. On Friday it will be a year to the day that Russia launched a major offensive on Ukraine. She may be miles from her family and the hellish scenes on the ground...

