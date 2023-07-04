A year on, Justice for Carolina Action Group again calls for independent inquiry

The Justice for Carolina Action Group has again called for independent inquiry into the prosecution of Real Lishman.

The complaint follows a court case where Real Lishman was found guilty of manslaughter, after he stabbed his wife Carolina 12 times and served four years in person.

A year and a half ago a ‘March for Justice’ to deliver a petition with over 5,000 signatures demanding an independent inquiry into his prosecution.

The Group said it wants answers to what happened in the handling of this case.

“The Governor, Sir David Steel, The Attorney General, Michael Llamas, The Director of Public Prosecutions, Christian Rocca and the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo all hide behind the family’s ongoing complaint which has not yet concluded after two years - knowing full well that in any case the resolution of the complaint will not deliver the answers that are sought,” the Group said.

“Why is the Complaints Committee, chaired by Sir Peter Caruana, taking so long? What are the reasons for this ongoing silence by those in positions of authority? Is this a case of the establishment closing in to protect itself?”

The group said it is calling for an independent inquiry into the handling of this case.