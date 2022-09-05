Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Sep, 2022

‘Ablaze’ wins Cardboard Boat Race senior category

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th September 2022

This year's RAOB Charity Cardboard Boat Race saw boat ‘Ablaze’ from the Specialist Medical Group win the senior category.

Winners of the junior category were Jake and Miley Piri with ‘Jami’ with their minions themed boat and fancy dress.

On Saturday, the boats were judged at Casemates Square at 10am with the procession then heading to Ocean Village to commence the race.

At 11.45am the boats headed to main pontoon with the junior race setting off at midday, and the seniors half an hour later.

The prize giving was held at 2pm, with some of the charity funds to be donated to GBC Open Day.

Senior Category
Monster Energy Shield Adults Race;
1st Place: Ablaze – Specialist Medical Group
2nd Place: First Blood – JP Haulage
3rd Place: Pro-Valeting – Pro-Valeting Gibraltar
SCSI Shield for Best Fancy Dress: Rambo and Col. Trautman – JP Haulage
The Bridge Bar and Grill Shield for Best Boat Design: C 17 – RAF Gibraltar

Junior Category
Ibex Insurance Shield Junior Race;
1st Place: Jami – Jake and Miley
2nd Place: Straits Services – Straits Services
3rd Place: Sharkey – El Waha Crew
JP Haulage Shield for best fancy dress: Jami – Jake and Miley (The Minions)
Bruno’s Shield for Best Boat Design: Sharkey – El Waha Crew

Overall
‘Titanic’ Award for Most Dramatic Sinking: Hurricane – Nº2 Overseas Squadron Air Cadets

