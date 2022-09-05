‘Ablaze’ wins Cardboard Boat Race senior category

This year's RAOB Charity Cardboard Boat Race saw boat ‘Ablaze’ from the Specialist Medical Group win the senior category.

Winners of the junior category were Jake and Miley Piri with ‘Jami’ with their minions themed boat and fancy dress.

On Saturday, the boats were judged at Casemates Square at 10am with the procession then heading to Ocean Village to commence the race.

At 11.45am the boats headed to main pontoon with the junior race setting off at midday, and the seniors half an hour later.

The prize giving was held at 2pm, with some of the charity funds to be donated to GBC Open Day.

Senior Category

Monster Energy Shield Adults Race;

1st Place: Ablaze – Specialist Medical Group

2nd Place: First Blood – JP Haulage

3rd Place: Pro-Valeting – Pro-Valeting Gibraltar

SCSI Shield for Best Fancy Dress: Rambo and Col. Trautman – JP Haulage

The Bridge Bar and Grill Shield for Best Boat Design: C 17 – RAF Gibraltar

Junior Category

Ibex Insurance Shield Junior Race;

1st Place: Jami – Jake and Miley

2nd Place: Straits Services – Straits Services

3rd Place: Sharkey – El Waha Crew

JP Haulage Shield for best fancy dress: Jami – Jake and Miley (The Minions)

Bruno’s Shield for Best Boat Design: Sharkey – El Waha Crew

Overall

‘Titanic’ Award for Most Dramatic Sinking: Hurricane – Nº2 Overseas Squadron Air Cadets