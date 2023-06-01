‘Acceptance, not tolerance’ is message in Pride month
Today marks the beginning of Pride month, with the LGBTQ+ Committee in Gibraltar stressing the need for “acceptance, not tolerance” within the local community and abroad. Later this month on Saturday, June 24, a Pride parade and day-long event will be held celebrating diversity and inclusivity, while also raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues. The Pride...
