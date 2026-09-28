Accessibility training targets key sectors ahead of Disability Act changes

The Ministry of Equality has delivered a series of training sessions on accessibility and inclusive design as Gibraltar moves closer to implementing requirements for buildings open to the public under the Disability Act.

The three sessions, organised through the Supported Needs and Disability Office, focused on strengthening expertise among Government staff and professionals responsible for designing, managing and maintaining buildings.

The first was an Access Auditor Course for Government facilities managers and building custodians from the Care Agency, Department of Education, Gibraltar Health Authority, Gibraltar Cultural Services and Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority.

Participants were given an overview of relevant local and UK legislation and standards, including Gibraltar Building Rules Part R, UK Building Regulations Part M and British Standard BS 8300.

The course also provided practical guidance on carrying out access audits and preparing Access Reports and Access Appraisals.

A second session provided refresher training for Government staff from the Supported Needs and Disability Office, Building Control and Town Planning Departments, with the aim of promoting a consistent approach to accessibility across the departments.

The third brought together representatives of local architectural practices and focused on inclusive design.

The training covered different types of disabilities, accessibility features and inclusive design principles, as well as standards that should be considered when designing new buildings or adapting existing ones.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office regularly provides advice and guidance to architects during the design and development of buildings.

The legislative and Gibraltar-specific elements of the training were delivered by the Head of the Supported Needs and Disability Office, Jenny Gomila Victory.

Technical specifications, access auditing and inclusive design were covered by Ian Streets of About Access UK, an access consultant with more than 26 years' experience in the field.

Mr Streets has visited Gibraltar regularly over the years and, according to the Ministry, has seen improvements in accessibility during that time.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I am delighted that this important series of training sessions has taken place.”

“Building accessibility requires knowledge, collaboration and a shared understanding of the standards and principles that need to be applied, and these sessions are an important step in strengthening that capacity across Gibraltar.”

"This work is particularly important as we move closer to the implementation of Section 14 of the Disability Act, which will place requirements in relation to the accessibility of buildings open to the public.”

“I look forward to addressing Parliament and the wider community in the coming months regarding the redrafted Section 14 of the Disability Act and the next steps towards its implementation.”

The Supported Needs and Disability Office said it would continue working with Government departments, professionals, businesses and other stakeholders to promote accessibility and inclusive design across Gibraltar.