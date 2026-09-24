Bayside construction site fire extinguished, no injuries reported

A dramatic fire in a building under construction near the Sundial roundabout has been extinguished, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service [GFRS] confirmed.

Fire teams prevented the fire from escalating and two teams with high water capacity managed to put out the blaze just after 10pm.

A spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar police said there were no reports of injuries.

Fire crews will remain on site over night to ensure that any reignition is promptly dealt with, the Gibraltar Government said in an update at 10.20pm.

Nearly 50 firefighters were deployed on Wednesday night to tackle the blaze.

Flames could be seen at the top of the One Bayside building, billowing thick black smoke as firefighters moved in to tackle the blaze.

The Government confirmed some 30 firefighters from the GFRS were deployed to the scene, supported by colleagues from the Airport Fire and Rescue Service [AFRS].

A further 16 fire officers were called in to provide additional manpower and increase the volume of water being applied to the fire.

The fire remained confined to the construction site and there was no requirement to evacuate Glacis or surrounding residential areas.

The Director of Public Health was informed and, as a precaution, residents in the surrounding area were advised to remain indoors where possible, keep windows closed and switch off air-conditioning systems until further notice.

That advice was repeated in the latest update.

“Nearby residents should keep windows and doors closed, and air conditioning off until smoke dissipates,” the Government said.

The fire is believed to have started just after 8pm but there was no immediate information as to what caused it.

The GFRS confirmed on its social media at 8.19pm that its crews had been despatched to the scene.

The easterly wind meant the fire did not affect airport operations.

Early information from the Government suggested a flight had been diverted because AFRS assets had been deployed to the fire.

But No.6 Convent Place later confirmed that the London Gatwick did not divert but was held for some time and before landing successfully in Gibraltar at 9.25pm.

The AFRS support provides additional capacity, including specialist equipment should the height of its boom be required.

The Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, Juan Franco, contacted Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to offer assistance from La Línea should it be required.

The Government said it was “very grateful for this offer of support and solidarity”.

While the support was not deemed necessary, communication remained ongoing throughout the incident.

Last night the Government praised the response of the emergency services.

“HM Government of Gibraltar expresses its sincere thanks to all fire crews and emergency services for their swift and professional action,” No.6 said.