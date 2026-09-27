Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 27th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Youth Service celebrates talent at ‘Time 2 Shine’

By Chronicle Staff
27th September 2026

The Gibraltar Youth Service last week held its annual ‘Time 2 Shine’ end-of-summer BBQ and showcase, bringing together members from across all youth clubs for an evening of performances and celebration.

Young Leaders played a central role in delivering the event, taking responsibility for hosting, organising performances and supporting the coordination of the stage.

Young people were encouraged to participate through singing, dancing and other performances, providing them with an opportunity to share their talents and build their confidence.

Events such as Time 2 Shine are an important part of youth work, the Government said, creating an inclusive and encouraging environment where young people feel supported to express themselves, try something new and celebrate one another’s achievements.

The Gibraltar Youth Service congratulated everyone who participated and thanked the Young Leaders and staff who helped make the evening possible, as well as DJ Nihal for once again supporting the event and helping to create such a positive atmosphere.

Most Read

Local News

Bayside construction site fire extinguished, no injuries reported

Wed 23rd Sep, 2026

Brexit

Gibraltar seeks solution after residents wrongly registered on EES 

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Local News

Magistrate rejects Crown bid to remove Briton convicted under Terrorism Act

Thu 24th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

One Bayside fire probe examines rooftop construction materials

Thu 24th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt launches Public Service Mentorship Programme

26th September 2026

Local News
Calpe House announces three new Trustees

26th September 2026

Local News
Firefighters owed support and investment, not just praise, GSD says 

25th September 2026

Local News
Chief Justice eyes court digitisation and judicial specialisation as workload grows more complex 

25th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026