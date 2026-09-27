Gibraltar Youth Service celebrates talent at ‘Time 2 Shine’

The Gibraltar Youth Service last week held its annual ‘Time 2 Shine’ end-of-summer BBQ and showcase, bringing together members from across all youth clubs for an evening of performances and celebration.

Young Leaders played a central role in delivering the event, taking responsibility for hosting, organising performances and supporting the coordination of the stage.

Young people were encouraged to participate through singing, dancing and other performances, providing them with an opportunity to share their talents and build their confidence.

Events such as Time 2 Shine are an important part of youth work, the Government said, creating an inclusive and encouraging environment where young people feel supported to express themselves, try something new and celebrate one another’s achievements.

The Gibraltar Youth Service congratulated everyone who participated and thanked the Young Leaders and staff who helped make the evening possible, as well as DJ Nihal for once again supporting the event and helping to create such a positive atmosphere.