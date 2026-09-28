Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Plaza de la Constitucion’s facelift to begin in October

By Maria Jesus Corrales
28th September 2026

La Línea’s Plaza de la Constitución is set for a complete refurbishment, with works beginning in mid-October. 

The aim of the project is to totally reshape the setting and function of this public amenity and promote healthy social interaction through the installation of shaded areas, benches leisure facilities. 

One of the more striking changes planned will be the relandscaping of the area, with the wide-open spaces of concrete and tile planted with trees chosen for their adaptation for the climate and their ability to provide respite from the sun.   

New pergolas will be installed to increase the amount of shade available to passers-by, and the children’s play area refurbished with larger and more modern equipment. 

The grassy areas will benefit from an automatic irrigation system and, overall, it is hoped that the changes will help fight the urban heat island effect and offer residents an attractive place to socialise in. 

Under the surface of the square, the project will also address technical issues with the underground car park which have been discovered to suffer from significant defects. 

According to the tender document, the car park has cracks in the structure, water ingress, rebar corrosion and steel reinforcements for which no technical justification can be found in council plans. 

In fact, given the extent of the deterioration within the car park area, the technical report completed before the tender was issued advised against carrying out any work on the surface until these structural repairs had first been completed. 

Thus the tender document also includes the costs for the installation of proper drainage and waterproofing, and repairs to the structure. 

The project will be carried out by the company Eiffage Infraestructuras with more than 5 million euros of investment, 4 million funded by the European Union and the rest by La Línea city council. 

Most Read

Local News

Bayside construction site fire extinguished, no injuries reported

Wed 23rd Sep, 2026

Local News

King sends ‘very best wishes’ to Gibraltar after treaty signing 

Mon 28th Sep, 2026

Brexit

Gibraltar seeks solution after residents wrongly registered on EES 

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Magistrate rejects Crown bid to remove Briton convicted under Terrorism Act

Thu 24th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Algeciras to receive first cruise calls in 2027

28th September 2026

UK/Spain News
Britain should ‘rejoin EU within a decade’ says report by Blair think tank 

24th September 2026

UK/Spain News
Burnham insists UK will ‘stand firm’ over threats to Falkland Islands

23rd September 2026

UK/Spain News
Chagos agreement ‘a terrible deal’, Trump tells Burnham

22nd September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026