Mon 19th Aug, 2019

Accessible toilets leaflet published by Ministry of Equality

By Chronicle Staff
19th August 2019

The Ministry of Equality has today launched a leaflet with information on accessible toilets as part of its Working Together for Equality series.

The leaflet provides information as to location, type of accessible toilet, opening hours, and nearest bus stops, as well as different types of facilities.

The objective of the Accessible Public Toilets leaflet is to assist people with disabilities in finding a toilet quickly and discreetly, whether it is an accessible toilet, accessible undersized toilet or a changing place toilet.

The importance of accessible public toilets should not be underestimated, a spokesman for No. 6 said, adding: “While accessible toilets may often be overlooked or regarded as mundane, there are people in our community for whom access to adequate toilet space is a crucial issue in their daily life.”

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “Some people with disabilities have devised their own coping mechanisms; limiting the amount of food or beverage consumed when out, limiting the time away from home or limiting where they go.”

“This leaflet has been designed to make the lives of people who require accessible toilets that little bit easier by providing information, which will allow them to plan a day out more effectively.”

“This initiative is another great example of the innovative and hard work being carried out, behind the scenes, by the Ministry of Equality, with the purpose of making Gibraltar more inclusive.”

“I am very pleased with the launch of this leaflet, a first in Gibraltar, which will no doubt be of great assistance to people with disabilities.”

If anyone would like a copy of the leaflet, it is available on the Government’s website at www.gibraltar.gov.gi/department-equality and physical copies are for collection from the Ministry of Equality at 14 Governor’s Parade.

The leaflet is also available electronically and can be requested via equality@gibraltar.gov.gi.

 

