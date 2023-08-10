Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Aug, 2023

Acting qualification launched in Gibraltar

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
10th August 2023

The Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Performance (Acting) has been launched in Gibraltar.

The course, which is the equivalent of an A-Level qualification, has been launched in a collaboration by the Department of Education, the Gibraltar College and GAMPA.

“The BTEC in Performance (Acting) is for post-16 learners who want to continue their education through applied learning in Acting,” a spokesman for the Department of Education said in a statement.

“The qualification has been developed to ensure that it supports progression to higher education.”

“The qualification is equivalent to one A Level and aims to provide a programme of study covering performance skills, styles and devised work.”

“It is designed to be taken alongside other Level 3 qualifications and offers the same UCAS points.”

“This course is recognised by higher education providers as contributing to admission requirements for university courses.”

Employers and professional bodies have been involved and consulted to confirm that the content is appropriate and consistent with current practice for learners planning to enter employment directly in the acting and performance sector which includes; Performance techniques, communication skills and team work.

It also gives learners an opportunity to focus on their personal technique through solo and ensemble performance, the Department spokesman added.

BTEC Nationals provide a vocational context in which learners can develop the knowledge and skills required for particular degree courses.

This course will boost the already existing portfolio of vocational courses on offer to students locally.

GAMPA Director Christian Santos said: “It is a pleasure to be able to continue working together with the Department of Education and the Gibraltar College.”

“After the success of the BTEC in Music Performance it is an honour to be able offer students the opportunity to continue their education in acting and drama through a different vocational pathway.”

Minister for Education and Culture, Dr John Cortes, said: “We continue to widen the scope of vocational opportunities offered to our young people.”

“Once again the Gibraltar College and GAMPA are working together on this exciting qualification.”

“Performing Arts are big in Gibraltar and I have no doubt that this will be a popular course.”

“Combined with the Music Performance BTEC as well as the courses in Drama and Dance offered at Bayside and Westside, we are now well equipped to fulfil the dreams of many of our young people in these fields.”

