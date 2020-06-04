Action 4 Schools donates hand washing kits

As Covid-19 spreads across Africa, Action 4 Schools has diversified its usual contribution to local communities of providing water to providing wash kits.

To continue doing so, Jimmy Bruzon from the charity is appealing for donations to fund this new initiative.

Washing hands regularly is one way many countries, including Gibraltar, are assisting in winning the battle against the spread of deadly Covid-19. However, unlike in Gibraltar, running water and cleaning provisions are not easily accessible to residents within Sierra Leone and including residents of Regent Village.

The charity Action 4 Schools has distributed 40 sets of wash kits which comprise of veronica buckets, collection buckets, bowls, sanitizer gel and soap to the Regent village community committee during May 2020.

A veronica bucket is a bucket full of water with a tap fixed at the bottom, raised at hand height with a bowl at the bottom to collect waste water.

“So we can fight the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus. Water and soap are vital to win the fight against Covid-19 and these kits are so important,” said a spokesman for the charity.

“We have placed the hand washing kits at strategic points within the community, for example, Bathurst Junction, Leigh’s Avenue, Daddley Street, Regent Village Check Point, Mansaray Drive, Mortormeh, SS Camp and Leicester Peak Junction and many others…. so they can be used by as many people as possible.”

“Together we will beat Covid-19.”

Each wash kit costs £25 and Action 4 Schools are appealing for donations to enable them to provide more.

“The more kits we can provide, the less impact Covid-19 will have. We want to provide up to 100 wash kits, please support us and make it happen, thank you.”

Donations can be made to the NatWest Bank, Account Number: 48084352 and Sort Code 60-60-60.