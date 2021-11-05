Action 4 Schools teams up with WellFound in water well project

Action 4 Schools has formally pledged to partner with UK based charity WellFound and fund ten 10 water wells in Sierra Leone thanks to over £25,000 being raised by the local charity.

Founder of WellFound UK, Howard Measham, was in Gibraltar last week to meet with Jimmy Bruzon from Action 4 Schools.

It was during their time together on the Rock that Mr Bruzon surprised Mr Measham with the news.

Pleasantly surprised Mr Measham could not believe it and was visibly moved.

In 2005 at the age of 76, Mr Measham witnessed how communities in Romania suffered as a result of no access to clean water.

With this image burned into his heart and brain he moved some of his properties into a foundation where the rental income would cover costs ensuring all donations would go to providing clean water to villages and towns in Africa, where he saw the need being the greatest.

In the past 16 years Wellfound has provided over 130,000 people in Africa access to clean water.

“Howard has poured his heart and soul into the mission and continues to invest his time and energy in making a difference,” said Mr Bruzon.

Mr Bruzon explains what will happen regarding the ten new wells.

“WellFound have small local teams in Sierra Leone and other countries. They source suitable schools and communities that need water,” he said.

“Once they find the sites they carry out an assessment to see what the impact is and to ascertain whether the community are on board in terms of ownership of the wells.”

“Once agreed they seek funding,” he added and that is where Action 4 Schools comes in.

At present they have funded five wells, numbers 74,75 and 76, so far with a further three planned for November to December. This will make it up to 79 wells Action 4 Schools has provided. The remaining seven from the recently pledged ten will be done in early 2022.

For more information go to www.action4schools.gi

Donations to Action 4 Schools can be made via

NatWest Bank, GIBRALTAR

Account 48084352 – Sort Code 60-60-60

