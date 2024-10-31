Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Action for Housing challenges Minister's claims, calls for accountability on sale and reinvestment of public rental flats

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
31st October 2024

Action for Housing has challenged Government Minister Pat Orfila’s purported claims about the housing shortage, pointing out that both GSD and GSLP administrations have sold public rental flats without reinvesting in new rental stock.

Pressure group Action for Housing has addressed recent claims purportedly made by the Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, during a meeting with Gibraltarians of Moroccan Origin, where she is said to have claimed that there is no money to build new government rental stock and attributed the current housing shortage to the sale of up to 1,000 flats by the previous GSD administration.

In a statement from Action for Housing it stated that it has thoroughly investigated these claims, and after analysing Hansard, it noted that former Minister for Housing, Samantha Sacramento, during her speech on the Appropriation Bill on July 3, 2018, confirmed that 181 post-war rental flats were sold by the GSD.

Additionally, it noted that the current administration (GSLP) has continued to sell post-war rental flats.

Former GSLP Minister Steven Linares stated in Parliament on March 16, 2021 that between 2011 and 2020, 116 post-war flats were sold by the Government.

“Although the Chief Minister had maintained that it was not the Government’s policy to sell post-war stock, exceptions were supposedly made where prior agreements required it or where it was justified,” said the statement.

“Regarding pre-war rental stock, both the GSD and GSLP administrations have sold flats, although specific figures for the previous administration are unavailable.”

Action for Housing also said that Mr Linares stated in that session of Parliament that between 2011 and 2020, 20 pre-war flats were sold by the current Government.

This means that the GSLP administration between 2011 and 2020 sold a total of 136 rental stock flats.

“The current administration has not developed any new rental housing during its time in office (other than flats for pensioners), despite committing to do so in all its manifestos, with the last significant rental stock project being the Mid-Harbours estate by the previous administration,” said the Action For Housing statement.

“The ongoing sale of rental stock, particularly in the face of increased demand, reduces the number of homes available to those on Gibraltar’s growing housing waiting list.”

“We call on the Government to comply with their manifesto commitments and to finally prioritise the development of new rental housing to meet the needs of the community.”

It also calls on the Government to clarify whether the legal requirement under the Housing Act, which mandates that proceeds from the sale of public housing be reinvested into public housing, has been met.

“In the absence of new rental developments, the community deserves transparency on how funds from these sales have been utilised. We would like to see clear and accountable reporting on the reinvestment of funds generated from the sale of public housing made public,” said the statement.

Most Read

Local News

Sustainable public housing project proposed for Road to the Lines

Wed 30th Oct, 2024

Local News

Met Office issues warning for continued heavy rain and thunderstorms

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Local News

RGP disbands drug squad due to ‘resourcing issues’

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

British Forces Gibraltar completes Rocky Sparrow nuclear safety exercise

Wed 30th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA issues reminder on travel documents for sponsored patients

31st October 2024

Local News
Gibraltar’s Special Olympics Swim Team triumphs with eight medals at European Invitational in Monaco

31st October 2024

Local News
RGP issues Halloween safety advice

31st October 2024

Local News
Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Burns visits Naval Base, engages with Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

31st October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024