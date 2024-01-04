Action for Housing highlights discussion points ahead of meeting with minister

Action for Housing has published a list of 10 points that to hopes to discuss at a meeting with Housing Minister Pat Orfila.

The pressure group sent the list just after the October 12 election and requested a meeting.

“We shall be issuing a press release after our meeting to inform the public of the meeting's outcome,” the group said.

The points in a commitment from former Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, who told the group in March 2023 that the final draft of the reviewed Housing Act was imminent and once completed a copy would be provided.

“Elections were held before we could have sight of the said draft on the Housing Act,” the group said.

“Therefore, this matter remains pending.”

Action for Housing also wants to set a date to go on a tour to see “the very poor living conditions” of people who live in the old town and who have been waiting to be rehoused for many years.

It also wants a member of Action for Housing to be appointed to attend Housing Allocation Committee meetings, and for the parameters of their involvement to be clarified.

Other issues include the granting of legal assistance to tenants facing eviction and the construction of the hostel at Europa Point as was announced by the Government.

“It was agreed that a number of rooms would be earmarked for single homeless men,” the group said.

“We would like an update on this project.”

Action for Housing will also urge the minister to explore the use of compulsory purchase orders in cases where property owners keep their properties vacant and derelict for indefinite periods of time, adding this should not be allowed.

Additionally, “ex-property owners should not be treated in such draconian ways as at present,” the group said.

“Ex-property owners who had to sell their homes after a separation or divorce are not eligible to be on the housing waiting list and in turn cannot partake of the so-called low-cost housing schemes.”

Action for Housing wants the Housing Allocation Committee to be “more explicit and helpful” when communicating their decisions to members of the public.

It also called for a holistic four-year urbanisation plan to regenerate the upper town and other neglected areas.

Lastly, it also highlighted the issue of government rental homes, something it has been urging for many years.

“What are the plans for building rental accommodation?” the group asked.

“How many flats does Government intend to construct?”

“We require details of the location, construction starting date and completion time frame.”