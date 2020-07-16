Action for Housing urge Govt to rethink Eastside plans

Action for Housing has said it is dismayed by that no space has been allocated for the construction of Government flats for rental in the Eastside.

The group said it welcomed the opportunity for developers to provide a variety of initiatives that cater for different uses but stressed the need for rental accommodation.

Action for Housing noted with interest the recent announcement made by the Gibraltar Government requesting expressions of interest to develop plots on the reclaimed land between Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay.

“We are aware of Government’s thinking as to how best to address the current housing shortfall,” Action for Housing said.

“However, the need, as already witnessed by Government Ministers themselves, is of an immediate nature.”

“The opportunity to construct a substantial number of Government flats for rental is being overlooked, making it a reality for an increasing number of applicants who are old and unwell, that they will pass away before enjoying a habitable dwelling.”

“We urge Government to re-think their policy in this latest development which could provide a solution for many in urgent need for housing within a reasonable period of time.”