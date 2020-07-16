Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Action for Housing urge Govt to rethink Eastside plans

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
16th July 2020

Action for Housing has said it is dismayed by that no space has been allocated for the construction of Government flats for rental in the Eastside.

The group said it welcomed the opportunity for developers to provide a variety of initiatives that cater for different uses but stressed the need for rental accommodation.

Action for Housing noted with interest the recent announcement made by the Gibraltar Government requesting expressions of interest to develop plots on the reclaimed land between Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay.

“We are aware of Government’s thinking as to how best to address the current housing shortfall,” Action for Housing said.

“However, the need, as already witnessed by Government Ministers themselves, is of an immediate nature.”

“The opportunity to construct a substantial number of Government flats for rental is being overlooked, making it a reality for an increasing number of applicants who are old and unwell, that they will pass away before enjoying a habitable dwelling.”

“We urge Government to re-think their policy in this latest development which could provide a solution for many in urgent need for housing within a reasonable period of time.”

Most Read

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Bluefin tuna seized from Spanish vessel in BGTW

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA to conduct dementia study

16th July 2020

Local News
Stay and Play programme starts despite Covid-19

16th July 2020

Local News
No plans for compulsory mask use in public spaces, Govt says

16th July 2020

Local News
A lesson in Stand Up Paddle

16th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020