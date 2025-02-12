Action4Schools funds annual sports day in Sierra Leone, highlighting power of small donations

Action4Schools recently funded the annual Sports Day at Church of Christ School in Sierra Leone, highlighting the role of Gibraltar's donors in making such events possible.

The charity’s founder, Jimmy Bruzon, said even small contributions can create a significant impact.

"This is the fourth year in a row that our charity is able to support the annual sports event and it is thanks to the generosity of the people of Gibraltar who regularly contribute to our cause via bank standing orders that we can continue to support such events, which are absolute luxuries in Sierra Leone,” said Mr Bruzon.

“The annual Sports Day brings together pupils, staff and parents in celebration of sport, and its a big thing for them.”

Mr Bruzon explained that sports facilities and funding for sporting events are unfortunately very limited in Sierra Leone.

Many schools rely on outside donors for such events, focusing their own resources on more pressing needs for pupils.

In the past Sports Days were few and far between because of lack of funding.

“So it is fantastic to see the positive impact that our support brings to the whole community,” said Mr Bruzon.

The total cost of the event, which goes on for two days, was £360, prompting Mr Bruzon to reflect on how little is needed to make a big difference to so many people.

As a result, he thanked everyone who contributes on a regular basis to Action4Schools and he encourages everyone to join the cause and make a difference.

“If three donors contribute £10 a month then with just those three standing orders we can pay for a school Sports Day,” he said.

“It’s small cash to many here in Gibraltar but hugely positive news for the recipients of these donations.”

Anyone wanting to contribute to the charity’s sports days, water projects or other efforts in Sierra Leone are encouraged to connect with the charity via WhatsApp number 57631000, or set up a monthly standing order to the charity account Action4schools-Sierra Leone, NatWest, Sort Code 60-60-60, Account 48084352.

For more information visit www.action4schools.gi