Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Active cases rise to 12, after two more detected

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2021

Two new resident cases were detected in Gibraltar yesterday, with both being unvaccinated adults.

 

A spokesman from the Gibraltar Government said that one is an unvaccinated adult aged 40 to 45 and the other is an unvaccinated adult aged 15 to 20.

 

The two new resident cases were close contacts of an existing active case.

 

The number of active cases in Gibraltar now stands at 12, with 11 residents and one visitor identified.

 

There are currently 75 people in self-isolation and 50 tests pending.

