Active Covid-19 cases rise to 31

The Gibraltar Government has today reported there are 31 active Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar with a further seven non-resident active cases detected.

Of the 31 active cases, 30 are residents with one visitor detected, marking the highest number of active cases since last April.

The Government yesterday reported there were 25 active cases, of which two were visitors, and despite recoveries there was an increase of eight cases overnight resulting in 31 active today.

There are also 335 currently in self-isolation.

The number of confirmed cases detected in Gibraltar since the start of the pandemic is now 239, of which 201 are fully recovered.

A total of 30,268 tests have now been carried out locally, with eight results pending.

Of the 30,268 tests, some 11,535 of these tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.