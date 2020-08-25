Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Active Covid-19 cases rise to 43

By Gabriella Peralta
25th August 2020

The Gibraltar Government has today reported 43 active Covid-19 cases, with a further 10 non-residents also detected.
This marks an increase of eight cases overnight, with some 453 people currently in self-isolation.
Of the 43 active cases in Gibraltar, just one is a visitor with the rest of the cases being residents.
Cases in Gibraltar have gradually increased over the past week, with 21 cases reported in Gibraltar on August 19.
Since the pandemic began 203 people have recovered from Covid-19 and 31,240 have been carried out.
From the 31,240 a total of 11,553 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.
There are currently 263 tests pending results.

