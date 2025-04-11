Additional bus trial for Route 2 this weekend

The Ministry of Transport has announced that an extra Route 2 bus will operate this weekend as part of a trial.

The initiative follows a review of bus routes, usage and public feedback, which has highlighted the increasing popularity of Route 2 during weekends, particularly among visitors to Europa Point and its surrounding facilities.

If the trial proves successful, Gibraltar Bus Company Limited (GBCL) will consider introducing the additional service on a permanent basis, especially during events and periods of high tourist activity in the area.

A revised timetable showing the new timings for this weekend has been published.

The Ministry is continuing to encourage bus users to submit suggestions and feedback by email to mt@gibraltar.gov.gi.