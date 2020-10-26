Additional spot in Europe for football

The Gibraltar FA has announced that UEFA have today confirmed that Gibraltar has been awarded an additional place in European Club Competitions starting next season.

“Next season sees the introduction of UEFA's all new Europa Conference League meaning Gibraltar's access to European Club Competitions will be as follows:

Gibraltar League Champions - UEFA Champions League QR1

Gibtelecom Cup Winners - Europa Conference League QR1

Gibraltar League Runner Up - Europa Conference League QR1

Gibraltar League 3rd Placed Team - Europa Conference League QR1

In the event that the Gibtelecom Cup Winners have already qualified by their League position, then the 4th Ranked Team in the League will take its place.”