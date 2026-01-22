Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Jan, 2026

Adjudicator announced for 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

By Chronicle Staff
22nd January 2026

M.O. Productions has announced that Dr Nathan James will be international adjudicator at the 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival, travelling from the United Kingdom for the event.

The organisation said it was delighted to welcome Dr James back to the Rock, 16 years after he adjudicated the eighth Gibraltar International Dance Festival in 2010.

Dr James trained in musical theatre and dance disciplines and completed his initial teaching qualifications before working professionally as a performer for a number of years.

His performance career included national and international tours, contracts on cruise ships, television commercials, trade shows, the Irish dance show Spirit of the Dance and the Broadway musical 42nd Street.

He later focused on teaching and has worked at vocational schools including ArtsEd, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, Bodywork Dance Studios and the Sylvia Young Theatre School. He was also part of the Urdang Academy faculty as Director of HE Programmes.

Dr James is currently an Associate Lecturer in Tap and Contextual Studies at Performers College and has recently joined the Royal Academy of Dancing as a Syllabus Development Consultant, creating a graded musical theatre syllabus.

He completed an MA in Professional Practice at Middlesex University and was awarded a PhD in Dance in 2018 from the University of Roehampton. He has also been appointed as an External Examiner at Laine Theatre Arts.

As an experienced adjudicator, Dr James represents the British Federation of Festivals and All-England Dance.

The 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival will take place from Tuesday, March 3 to Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. Further information is available by emailing gidf02@gmail.com

