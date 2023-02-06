Adjudicator announced for Gib International Dance Festival

Anna Morgan will be the International Adjudicator travelling from the United Kingdom for the 21st edition of the Gibraltar International Dance Festival.

M.O. Productions is organising the event and said Ms Morgan trained at the Deborah Capon College and was also heavily influenced by her time training and working in America.

She was represented by Terpsichore Entertainment in New York and worked within theatre and television.

Following this, she became the company's UK talent representative, responsible for identifying and guiding talented artists seeking legal employment and representation in the USA.

Ms Morgan went on to train as a teacher, running her own school for 6 years, achieving her Licentiate and Fellowship qualifications with the ISTD and becoming a mutually recognised teacher with the Royal Academy of Dance.

In 2015, she became an Approved Tutor for the ISTD and launched Anna Morgan Dance, a teacher training college delivering the ISTD's Diploma in Dance Education qualification. Anna spent a number of years on the Ballet faculty at Performers College before joining Bird College as a Ballet Tutor in 2016, where she is also the staff representative to the Board of Directors.

In addition to her role at Bird College and her own teacher training course, Anna's current work includes being an adjudicator for the British and International Federation of Festivals, and a tutor for the Royal Ballet School's teacher training department.

Ms Morgan continues to teach and choreograph in America; before the Pandemic choreographing two original works for Bailar Al Sol in New Jersey, and currently working alongside American company Ballet Forté on the creation of original Contemporary Ballet to debut in London.

She is also on the Advisory Board for the TIRED Movement (Trying to Improve Racial Equality in Dance).

Ms Morgan is truly passionate about progressive Dance Education which promotes a combination of excellence, compassion, equity and inclusion.

The 21st Gibraltar International Dance Festival will be held between March 8 to 11 at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.