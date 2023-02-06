Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Adjudicator announced for Gib International Dance Festival

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2023

Anna Morgan will be the International Adjudicator travelling from the United Kingdom for the 21st edition of the Gibraltar International Dance Festival.

M.O. Productions is organising the event and said Ms Morgan trained at the Deborah Capon College and was also heavily influenced by her time training and working in America.

She was represented by Terpsichore Entertainment in New York and worked within theatre and television.

Following this, she became the company's UK talent representative, responsible for identifying and guiding talented artists seeking legal employment and representation in the USA.

Ms Morgan went on to train as a teacher, running her own school for 6 years, achieving her Licentiate and Fellowship qualifications with the ISTD and becoming a mutually recognised teacher with the Royal Academy of Dance.

In 2015, she became an Approved Tutor for the ISTD and launched Anna Morgan Dance, a teacher training college delivering the ISTD's Diploma in Dance Education qualification. Anna spent a number of years on the Ballet faculty at Performers College before joining Bird College as a Ballet Tutor in 2016, where she is also the staff representative to the Board of Directors.

In addition to her role at Bird College and her own teacher training course, Anna's current work includes being an adjudicator for the British and International Federation of Festivals, and a tutor for the Royal Ballet School's teacher training department.

Ms Morgan continues to teach and choreograph in America; before the Pandemic choreographing two original works for Bailar Al Sol in New Jersey, and currently working alongside American company Ballet Forté on the creation of original Contemporary Ballet to debut in London.

She is also on the Advisory Board for the TIRED Movement (Trying to Improve Racial Equality in Dance).

Ms Morgan is truly passionate about progressive Dance Education which promotes a combination of excellence, compassion, equity and inclusion.

The 21st Gibraltar International Dance Festival will be held between March 8 to 11 at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Most Read

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Governor and CM condemn ‘unacceptable lawlessness’ of smugglers and SVA’s ‘gross violation’ of British sovereignty

Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Local News

Ambitious Rooke project aims to create ‘healthy, sustainable and active hub’

Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Loreto Convent marks Egyptian Day

6th February 2023

Features
A look into this year’s GibTalks

3rd February 2023

Features
Gibraltar presents a united front against cancer

2nd February 2023

Features
Winners chosen for first ‘Ladies that Rock the Rock’ awards

2nd February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023