Adjudicator announced for Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians

The Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians organised by GAMPA will be held next month at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Now in it’s 15th year the festival will see entrants from as young as five years old to 18 years old competing in different categories.

The categories include solo instrumental and vocal performances, duets, ensembles and choirs.

The morning of Wednesday February 26 will be The School Festival Day, a day dedicated to school choirs and ensembles.

The finalist of each category will go through to performing and competing in the Gala on Friday February 24 at 7pm.

GAMPA are welcoming this year’s adjudicator from the British and International Federation of Festivals, Steven Roberts.

Mr Roberts is currently music director and conductor with Altrincham Choral Society, Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir and Honley Male Voice Choir.

He has also worked as musical director for a number of theatrical productions and this diversity reflects his music and drama training.

He has been musical director for the Gary Clarke Company, having toured extensively throughout the UK with COAL, and is now working on WASTELAND which will is currently touring.

He studied piano, brass and voice and brings a wealth of experience to his role as an adjudicator.

Mr Roberts is an adjudicator member of the British and International Federation of Festivals and is also chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Federation; he is also a member of the Association of British Choral Directors, became a Life Member of the Royal Philharmonic Society in 2014 and is proud to be a member of The Lord’s Taverners.

He will award trophies and bursaries at the Gala night where audiences will see the finalists competing for the Young Musician of the Year award and Best International Musician amongst many other prizes.