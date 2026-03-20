Introducing Elysium Bayside: A New Landmark of Elegance on Gibraltar’s Skyline

TNG Realty Bayside, part of TNG Global Group, is proud to introduce Elysium Bayside, a premium residential and lifestyle development set to elevate Gibraltar’s skyline, which is in partnership with ROX Living Global from Vietnam.

Located along Gibraltar’s Bayside road, the development spans approximately 1.38 hectares and will comprise more than 369 residences, 10,390 sqm of office and 2,848 sqm of retail, thoughtfully arranged across six architectural blocks. At the centre of the masterplan lies a vibrant communal piazza that serves as the social heart of the development, connecting the six blocks and creating a welcoming environment designed for everyday interaction and community life.

Designed to complement the natural character of the Rock, Elysium Bayside represents a vision for high-quality living, a harmonious blend of timeless architecture, sustainable design, and refined modern lifestyles. The development has been carefully conceived to enhance Gibraltar’s architectural landscape while creating a distinctive new landmark.

Inspired by Gibraltar itself, Elysium Bayside reflecting the territory’s unique identity as a place where British tradition meets Mediterranean energy. A distinctive curved façade mirrors the natural movement of the Mediterranean and maximising natural light, open views.

A defining feature of the project is its emphasis on shared living environments. Approximately 40% of the development is dedicated to communal spaces, creating areas for relaxation, social interaction, and everyday wellbeing. At the centre, the Mediterranean-inspired central piazza reflects the traditional gathering spaces, where families meet, children play, and neighbours connect.

Elysium Bayside reflects Gibraltar’s distinctive cultural blend, combining the stability and quality associated with British governance with the warmth, vibrancy, and lifestyle of the Mediterranean. Private residences are complemented by thoughtfully designed shared spaces, offering an elevated yet authentically Gibraltarian living experience. Respect for local heritage is central to the design philosophy. Rather than replacing Gibraltar’s character, Elysium Bayside seeks to celebrate and reinterpret it, integrating contemporary architecture with the cultural continuity that makes the Rock unique.

Beyond its architectural vision, Elysium Bayside also represents a compelling opportunity within Gibraltar’s resilient property market. With limited supply of high-quality residences, combined with Gibraltar’s economic stability and sustained rental demand, the development presents strong long-term value and investment potential.

As an international developer with a strong connection to Gibraltar, TNG Realty Bayside brings together local insight and global development expertise, together with ROX Living Global, guided by a commitment to quality, sustainability, and forward-looking urban design.