Scouts mark St George’s Week with awards and parade

The Gibraltar Scouts Association marked St George’s Week with a series of events recognising achievement, service and community involvement.

Celebrations began on April 23 with an awards ceremony at Central Hall, where around 100 awards were presented by the Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, alongside Chief Commissioner Chris Gomez.

A total of 90 Chief Scout’s Awards were presented across all sections, including Bronze for Beavers, Silver for Cubs, Gold for Scouts, and Platinum and Diamond for Explorers.

In addition, 13 Length of Service awards were presented to adult volunteers, recognising between five and 25 years of service.

Mr Gomez said: “It’s a real honour to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our Chief Scout’s Award recipients.”

“By earning these awards, they have demonstrated remarkable determination and resilience, making a meaningful difference in their community and gaining valuable skills along the way.”

“Their dedication, passion, and effort are truly inspiring.”

The ceremony also saw Mark Rodriguez receive the Salvador Baldachino Award, which recognises outstanding voluntary service within the movement.

Mr Rodriguez was recognised for his contribution over the past decade, including his tenure as Chief Commissioner, during which he oversaw initiatives such as online scouting during the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2024 Euro Mini Jamboree and the redevelopment of the Governor’s Lookout campsite.

Also present at the ceremony was Claire Montado, Commissioner of Girl Guides Gibraltar, who presented Mr Rodriguez with a gift in recognition of his support to the organisation over the past 10 years.

Celebrations continued on March 25 with a parade along Main Street, as Scouts exercised the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar granted in 2008.

The parade included groups from across Gibraltar and was led by the Corps of Drums of the 1st/4th M.M.H.O. Scout Group, with the salute taken outside Parliament by the Mayor, Nicky Guerrero.

In the afternoon, activities were held for different sections, with Beavers and Cubs taking part in games at the Governor’s Lookout Activity Centre, while Scouts and Explorers completed an orienteering challenge across Gibraltar.

The week of events highlighted the role of scouting in Gibraltar, recognising the achievements of young people and the contribution of volunteers.





