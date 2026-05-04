The Cauldron On The Buses

In recent weeks there have been a lot of complaints about the buses, traffic and the state of our roads. As a self-confessed public transport and map nerd I could talk about the subject ad nauseam.

When the GSLP/Libs got elected in December 2011 they promised a free bus service for all and this was introduced on 1st May 2012 to much delight. However, there were some drawbacks and changes to long-standing routes. Any buses which stopped at the frontier had their routes cut short, so they terminated at Market Place. This was a huge blow for people who relied on a direct bus to the airport or the border as they would now be forced to get off and wait for a connecting bus. We were told this measure was to appease the private company Citibus who operate the 5 and 10 buses, as the new free service would take business away from them. This decision did not make sense as the majority of Citibus users (tourists and cross-frontier workers) were not entitled to the new free service provided by the Government which was for residents only.

Fourteen years on and people are still calling for the Gibraltar Bus Company to reinstate the old routes. It’s no surprise that passengers who have a plane to catch get people to drive them to the airport rather than change at Market Place; it’s not about having to pay it’s about convenience. It would be a good idea for government and Citibus to revisit this and come to a sensible new arrangement.

When people complain about our buses on social media, they are often shouted down with the old line: “It’s free so stop complaining!” but this is not communist Russia, and the people have a right to question a public service even if it’s ‘free’. I applaud the government for providing a free service, but it needs improving and expansion and must evolve to suit the needs of our community. When the Primary Care Centre moved from Casemates to the hospital this caused huge problems for people who live in the ‘Europa’ south district who use the No 2 Bus. A simple doctor’s appointment now involves changing buses and double the journey time.

There was a halcyonic period when a beach bus service would operate from Europa Point via Dudley Ward tunnel to the east side. People who lived in the neighbourhood were spared from using their cars in the summer while others, rather than drive and struggle to find a space, simply parked up in Nun’s Well car park and jumped on a bus to alight at the beach of their choice. It worked well and kept cars away from a congested area so why was is stopped?

The Sandy Bay parking situation goes unresolved despite the government having had years to provide a sensible solution. The old, dilapidated Motorcycle Club stands in ruins a blot on the landscape and taking up a very large plot which could be used for parking. Gibraltar has a serious lack of decent pavements in the Upper Town and busy pedestrian hotspots yet along the wilderness of Sir Herbert Miles Road there’s large unused pavements on both sides. What a waste when in peak summer cars are parked in every available nook and cranny even inside the tunnel: dangerous and illegal.

Each year I hope in vain that the area gets cleaned up and parking bays are painted in. Not so in 2026, yet again the much maligned ‘seasonal traffic management system’ is back! Yes, those annoying traffic lights which allow street parking alongside Both Worlds and cause massive tail backs, where the wait can last over two minutes even late at night. These are the most hated lights in Gibraltar, made even worse this year due to multiple roadworks for the new Eastside Project. The opening of Kingsway Tunnel has seen an increase of east side traffic (this was hailed as one of the plus points to alleviate town congestion) but the return of the dreaded traffic lights put the mockers on all that. There are just twenty-six car parking bays in front of Both Worlds and these, as explained earlier, could and should be created further south leaving Sir Herbert Miles Road open and free flowing all year round. This is one of Gibraltar’s main throughfares which effectively gets stymied every summer due to dreadful town planning.

The government’s Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP) aims to mitigate congestion, improve air quality, and enhance mobility. It’s a great initiative which has seen huge improvements, but the bus service must be updated. Two buses serve Both Worlds, three Rosia and only one Europa Point which is now more populated, has a university, a thriving sports complex, and is a busy tourist route. The recent Pool Tournament brought crowds of players and spectators to Europa Point, and the system could not cope.

The solution would be to extend the No 8 line (Reclamation Road-Hospital-Blackstrap Cove). Rather than terminate at Both Worlds it can continue through the tunnel to Europa Point then back again. This simple tweak could take immediate effect and would not cost anything plus it would eliminate the need for the bus to U-turn by the Motorcycle Club. Win, win!

The Upper Town is neglected in many ways including access. Why isn’t a hilly area with steep streets not serviced better by public transport? The lone escalator is kaput and while we dream of additional escalators, urban lifts, funiculars etc. we should at least have a decent bus service. The No 1 to the upper town is a VERY long and laborious journey (no wonder people always use their cars). There are only two buses per hour which trudge along via all sorts of loops. One extra bus per hour which takes a shorter more direct route should be added.

The Government has announced several improvements to increase pedestrian safety including a new crossing on Line Wall Road and demarcation bollards inside Keightley Way Tunnel. Great news but we need a lot more Zebra/Pelican crossings all over Gibraltar and we need them NOW.

Let’s not forget the eternal burning question: Why oh why does our bus service stop at 9pm?