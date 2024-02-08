Advertorial: Midtown Clinic Celebrate Three years of Healing Excellence and Number 1 in Rehabilitation and Compassionate Care

It has been three years since the directors Jorge Espada and Dr Carsten Rudolf Steiner opened the doors of Midtown Clinic and commenced the genesis of exceptional healthcare under one

roof on the Rock. Today we at Midtown Clinic aim to invite you to find out more about those two directors and our Rehabilitation team.

Midtown Clinic exists because we found a lovely team to offer you the best rehabilitation services in Gibraltar and to fill a void in health care on the Rock.

Jorge Espada with his fellow director Dr Carsten Rudolf Steiner created a clinic that provides patients will an array of experts that can cater for all their health care from birth onwards

Driven by the desire to provide personalised care, Mr Espada embarked on the journey of establishing Midtown Clinic. From a single physiotherapy practice, the clinic has evolved into a multidisciplinary hub.

Collaborating with a diverse team of professionals, including orthopaedic surgeons, nurses, chiropractors, and more.

“I started as a physiotherapist and I started working in different clinics, hospitals. And I always wanted to do private care. I like to give a good personnel attention to patients and clients, and to treat as a human being like it should be,” he said.

“Unfortunately, that's very difficult when you work in the public sector. I don't want people to wait for treatment.”

“So my practice grew and. I decided join physiotherapy to different departments. That's why we started doing Midtown Clinic because we want to expand.”

“I remember people crossing the frontier to visit my facilities in Spain, because there was enough space here or didn't have enough rooms or equipment.”

“Here we have a fantastic not only physiotherapy team, but the rest of the doctors rehabilitation, osteopath, chiropractors, we have nurses we have orthopaedic surgery specialists we have many specialists, including neurology.”

‘People come here we help them we have special packages so they can get some benefits. We have collaborated with certain UK medical insurance or UK association that have provide the funding for this patient.”

Mr Espada and Midtown Clinic extends its services beyond traditional physiotherapy. He emphasises the importance of collaboration with specialists in various fields, such as neurology, women's health, and orthopaedics.

This holistic approach ensures that patients receive well-rounded care tailored to their specific needs.

The clinic leverages advanced technologies, including musculoskeletal ultrasound scanning and electromagnetic therapy. Mr Espada explains how these technologies aid in accurate assessments, minimal interventions, and innovative rehabilitation approaches. The focus on staying abreast of new technologies underscores Midtown Clinic's commitment to providing the best possible care.

Experience and expertise: that is what a patient can expect from Jorge Espada

Aside from this Mr Espada stands as a beacon of expertise in physiotherapy on the Rock. With a career spanning over two decades, he studied in both Seville and Madrid and HCPC UK qualified physiotherapist. He has since attained qualifications in ultrasound scanning and injection therapy at London University.

Aside from ensuring his patient at Midtown Clinic receive excellent health care he actively contributes to the community by engaging with schools, conducting health awareness programs, and collaborating with educational institutions.

His recent efforts in addressing the issue of posture and using too much technology among children reflect a commitment to preventive care and community well-being.

For patients who cannot make it to Midtown Clinic the team decided to go beyond the confines of its physical location. And introduced an emergency assist system, allowing the team to provide urgent care at patients' homes when needed. While acknowledging limitations in bringing equipment, the emphasis is on making healthcare accessible.

Mr Espada sheds light on the adverse effects of modern lifestyle habits, particularly sedentary work and excessive screen time. His advice is clear – stand up, move, and engage in physical activities.

He underscores the impact of poor posture, especially prevalent in the younger generation addicted to technology.

His passion for helping people shines through as he shares his vision for Midtown Clinic. The emphasis is not just on treating patients clinically but also on seeing them as individuals, offering a personal touch that goes beyond the norm.

As a pioneer in the field, Mr Espada invites individuals to embrace a holistic approach to health. Whether recovering from injuries, seeking preventive care, or exploring advanced therapies, Midtown Clinic stands ready to provide unparalleled support. Schedule an appointment with Mr Espada and his dedicated team at Midtown Clinic and embark on a transformative journey to well-being.

Your health deserves nothing less than the expertise and compassion found at Midtown Clinic.



Dr Carsten Rudolf Steiner: pioneering specialised healthcare at Midtown Clinic

Dr Carsten Rudolf Steiner is a seasoned chiropractor, and the director of Midtown Clinic, he has been transforming the landscape of healthcare for over two decades.

With a rich background in chiropractic studies from the UK, practical experience in America, he is an American Board certification as a chiropractor, and a commitment to specialised care, he has become a beacon of hope for those seeking comprehensive and innovative medical treatments.

He states that he was the first chiropractor on the Rock, with many people unaware of what exactly did does when he first arrived.

Dr Steiner emphasises the importance of maintenance care, drawing parallels to dentistry. Much like regular dental check-ups, he advocates for routine musculoskeletal maintenance. This proactive approach aims to prevent issues before they escalate, aligning with the philosophy of comprehensive healthcare.

“The dentist always recommends to brush your teeth and also to have your teeth checked once or twice a year. And in a similar fashion, we would like to have that here in Gibraltar offering for the musculoskeletal problems, which we see quite a bit because a lot of Gibraltarians are very much into sports. And thus, it's good to take care of this muscular skeletal system,” he said.

One unique aspect of Midtown Clinic is its ability to cater to patients of all ages and abilities.

“If we talk in chiropractic terms we have shockwave therapy, which is generally used more in the world of athletics and in particular football. And here we treat very fast and efficiently, muscular problems, tears or partial tears. Or injuries or calcifications when you get older or temporomandibular joint problems and plantar fascial problems very rapidly,” he said.

“So when it comes to the chiropractic terms, we treat the joints, in particular, of the whole spine and also the extremities.”

“I treat a lot of patients also with cranial work and intracranial work meaning also treatment within the mouth.”

“And also chiropractic for infants. If a baby has been delivered with forceps and has a very strange shaped head, I treat these babies very rapidly,” he added.

As the director, he encourages people to follow the clinic's publications, promising strong and impactful changes in healthcare practices every year to two years.

His vision for Midtown Clinic extends beyond providing treatments; it involves shaping Gibraltar as a recognized destination for specialised and cutting-edge medical care. Not just for locals but for the many people who cross over the border from Spain or come from Morocco for help.

For as along as Dr Steiner is jointly at the helm of Midtown Clinic, it stands as a trailblazer in Gibraltar's for healthcare. For those seeking personalised and advanced medical solutions, Midtown Clinic under his and Mr Espada’s leadership is the destination of choice.



Unlocking peak performance: meet Jose, your expert Sports Physiotherapist at Midtown Clinic

Are you struggling with persistent neck and back pain from your office job, or perhaps recovering from a sports-related injury? Look no further. José Hijano a seasoned physiotherapist with over 10 years of experience, is here to guide you on your journey to recovery at Midtown Clinic in Gibraltar.

Mr Hijano studied in Madrid and Milan holds a degree in sports science and is a qualified physiotherapist, offering a unique blend of knowledge and skills. Specialising in sport rehabilitation, he focuses on prevention and effective recovery strategies for a wide range of injuries.

At Midtown Clinic, Mr Hijano works in collaboration with his colleagues, ensuring a holistic and team-based approach to patient care.

“I'm a specialist in sport rehabilitation. So I focus more on prevention and rehabilitation of sport injuries, but we work as a team. I'm in touch with my colleagues. For example, my colleagues pass me a patient that they think that I'm able to rehabilitate more with exercise, and the opposite. If the patient needs a scan or something like this, I refer to my colleague, or a different practitioner,” he said.

With a diverse clientele ranging from basketball and football players to gym and racquet sports enthusiasts, Mr Hijano caters to a wide spectrum of patients, tailoring his treatments to meet individual needs.

When it comes to sports rehabilitation, he emphasised the importance of prevention and exercise-based recovery. While he excels in rehabilitation, he also offers therapeutic massages. In addition, he has the ability to refer his patients for different scans such as an MRI in various locations in Spain.

Mr Hijano believes in empowering patients through education. He not only provides hands-on treatments but also guides patients with personalised exercise programs, fostering a sense of confidence and active participation in their healing process.

“The patient sometimes think that need physio for massage or something like this to heal properly. But they didn't know they can do homeworks with exercise. I'm the guy that can explain what kind of exercise is good for the pathology or another home program,” he said.

“Basically, if I can guide this patient for a healthy recovery, I can give this patient the confidence to recover himself.”

In addition to treating injuries, he emphasises the importance of preventing issues like "text neck" – a condition arising from prolonged mobile phone use. He encourages patients to be mindful of their posture and avoid wearing flip flops for extended walks, promoting overall well-being.

If you're seeking a dedicated physiotherapist with a passion for sports rehabilitation, look no further than Mr Hijano at Midtown Clinic. With a collaborative team, a patient-centric approach, and a commitment to your well-being, Midtown Clinic is your destination for comprehensive and effective physiotherapy.

Take the first step towards a healthier, pain-free life – schedule your appointment with Mr Hijano at Midtown Clinic today.



Empowering wellness meet Andrea Train your expert Physiotherapist specialising in pelvic floor health

Are you seeking personalised and friendly care for your health concerns? Look no further than Andrea Train, a highly skilled physiotherapist with over 13 years of experience, specialising in pelvic floor health. Serving the community at Midtown Clinic in Gibraltar for the past three years, Andrea brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for empowering her patients to lead healthier lives.

With a comprehensive education that includes studying in various cities such as Barcelona, Madrid, and Malaga, she has honed her skills in physiotherapy. Her primary focus lies in pelvic floor health, catering to a broad spectrum of patients, including women dealing with pregnancy, postpartum, menopausal issues, and even individuals with endometriosis.

While her expertise is instrumental for pregnant and postpartum women, she extends her care to individuals with various pelvic floor dysfunctions, regardless of age. Her approach is not limited to addressing symptoms but focuses on preparing the body for surgeries, aiding in recovery, and improving overall quality of life.

“It doesn't matter if you have a new mommy or a teenager or in the menopause, it is the changes of the body so I can help a lot of these helping all the abdominal pelvic and perineum area,” she said.

“As well if you have any surgery in the future, I can prepare on that or afterwards from a scar, prolapse and incontinence dysfunction.”

Ms Train emphasises the importance of teamwork at Midtown Clinic, collaborating closely with her colleagues in nutrition, psychology, gynaecology, and more.

“Sometimes it is not only physio you need but a group of professionals around you who all together we can help a lot of the symptoms.”

This collaborative approach ensures that patients receive holistic care tailored to their unique needs, making Midtown Clinic a one-stop destination for comprehensive wellness.

Patients can expect a warm and friendly environment during their sessions with Ms Train.

“I like to focus on what they feel and that they feel comfortable to talk about. All the questions that they have, the worry that they have about the pains, injuries, anything not only how it is affecting their bodies but also the daily life,” she said.

“It's very important for me. And so my priority is to focus on the objective.”

“We can talk about some activities and go from there.”

“It is important for me as a physiotherapist, and of course for

my patients. And then with these objectives, we can find the best way for their recovery, their improvement,” she added.

One of Ms Train's key priorities is to equip her patients with the necessary tools for independence. She believes in empowering individuals to manage their well-being actively, reducing dependency on ongoing treatments.

“It is very important for me that not only do they have the initial treatment, but I want them to have the necessary tools to not be dependent on us. That is very important for me,” she said.

Ms Train advocates for a more active lifestyle, particularly among the younger population. In a world that often leans toward sedentary habits, she encourages everyone, regardless of age, to move more and avoid prolonged periods of immobility.

Take the first step toward a healthier, more empowered you and schedule your appointment with Ms Train at Midtown Clinic today.



Healing hands: Physiotherapist Lupe Parra elevates your eell-being"

In the bustling town of Gibraltar, where the demand for quality healthcare is paramount, a beacon of expertise Lupe Parra can be found at Midtown Clinic.

Ms Parra is a seasoned physiotherapist and osteopath, with a wealth of experience spanning nearly a decade. Her unique approach to musculoskeletal issues sets her apart, making her a trusted name in the community.

Her journey in the world of physiotherapy began over ten years ago when she completed her degree at the University of Cadiz. Her commitment to continuous learning led her to pursue a master's degree in osteopathy in London.

Within Midtown Clinic, Ms Parra encounters a diverse range of injuries, with back issues being a prevalent concern. The blend of clientele, including office professionals and postoperative patients, keeps her practice dynamic. Specialising in manual treatments and conservative approaches, her focus lies on manipulating and mobilising to promote healing.

She welcomes patients of all ages, from teenagers to the elderly. However, her preference leans toward older individuals, recognising the fragility and the specific needs of this demographic. Her expertise ensures a delicate approach to care, creating a comfortable environment for her patients.

Collaborating seamlessly with the clinic's diverse team, Ms Parra ensures that each patient receives a tailored approach to their unique health concerns.

“I can see that at least for us, the most important thing is the patient when they are coming here. Sometimes they don't know even what is the diagnosis, or know what they have, we want to try always our best as a team,” she said.

“I try to treat them as my family I just to try to do the best as we can. I think that kind of quality is what we can say that we have here maybe if you compare with other places, we try to be quite close to the patient and to get the best as we have that personal touch.”

Ms Parra also shared insights into common lifestyle habits contributing to musculoskeletal issues. She highlights the adverse effects of poor posture, especially prevalent among the younger population addicted to technology. Her advice extends to fitness enthusiasts, emphasising the importance of gradual progression and proper technique to prevent future injuries.

“I will say again, when people want to be fit several want to go to a really high level. You need to do it more gradually and sometimes you see it too much intensity,” she said.

“And if you don't do the basic things in a correct way, for sure you are going to have some damage in the future.”

“So I will say that is the main thing. People need to be more concerned about that.”

For athletes understanding the reluctance to pause, she encourages a nuanced approach, advising athletes to listen to their bodies. Rest doesn't equate to stagnation; it's an integral part of recovery and longevity.

“For people who already are athletes and they might be injured. Normally we'll say it is like feast or famine normally. It's good that you continue moving because it's important.”

“But that depends also on the pathology are there are no fractures. But with something minor you continue moving your body and as I always say listen to your body because you know better than anyone.”

In a world where healthcare can sometimes feel impersonal, Ms Parra and the Midtown Clinic team are beacons of compassionate care. Beyond the clinical expertise, it's the familial atmosphere and commitment to holistic well-being that define their approach.

Embark on your path to holistic health—schedule your appointment with Ms Parra today and experience the difference that compassionate care makes.



Claire McGrill: your gateway to pain-free living

Claire McGrill gives hope for those seeking effective and innovative pain relief as she specialises in rehabilitating post operative and neurological patients.

As the only Gibraltarian in the team and a seasoned osteopath, she brings a unique blend of expertise and understanding to her patients.

Her journey began with a degree in Sports Therapy from the University of Hertfordshire, and following six years of experience in Gibraltar, she joined Midtown Clinic since its inception three years ago.

Her close relationship with Dr. Carsten, also her former treating physician, has evolved into a dynamic collaboration as colleagues.

Her commitment to her patients is not only professional but deeply personal. Having been a patient herself, she understands the vulnerability and discomfort that often accompanies injuries. This shared experience allows her to connect with patients on a profound level, fostering an environment of empathy and understanding.

“It's nice to be on the other side and it's a learning experience at the same time so you know, you know how best to make a patient feel comfortable because you yourself have been in that situation,” she said.

The experience helps when it comes to her expertise regarding Shockwave Therapy, a non-invasive treatment using sound waves to regenerate damaged tissues. With applications ranging from acute injuries to chronic issues like plantar fasciitis. She dispels the notion that Shockwave Therapy is intimidating. In fact, she emphasises the almost instant pain relief and the ability to target deep tissues with no side effects.

“One of the main areas that we use it on hips. Because that has a knock on effect on people's knees. We often find someone who may have knee issues, that it might be something stemming from the hips, so we'll use the shockwave on the hip and that can offload,” she said.

“It can help with like plantar fasciitis, Achilles issues. You can use it pretty much in any part of the body with some areas that you need to be a bit more cautious about, for example, lower back. You wouldn't just shockwave there because you've got your kidneys.”

Patients undergoing Shockwave Therapy with Ms McGrill can expect noticeable improvements, potentially reducing recovery times for injuries like plantar fasciitis from months to weeks. However, she stresses the importance of patients' commitment to self-care outside the clinic, including lifestyle adjustments and following professional advice.

Her knowledge is utilised on a regular basis as she works with the Gibraltar Football Association, particularly with women's football.

Aside from footballers her patient demographic spans from sedentary individuals with back or neck pain to other highly trained athletes facing overuse injuries.

She also advocates for slowing down in general a world where technology contributes to sedentary lifestyles and stress. She recognizes the correlation between emotional stresses and physical well-being, urging individuals to make time for activities that benefit their bodies, such as breathing exercises over mindless scrolling.

Ms McGrill emerges not just as a healthcare professional but as a guide, helping patients navigate the path to pain-free living. Her expertise, combined with a compassionate approach, makes her an invaluable asset to the Midtown Clinic and the wider Gibraltar community.

If you're seeking relief from pain or injury, Ms McGrill is your dedicated partner in the journey to optimal health. Schedule your appointment today and experience the transformative care she provides.

Nursing



Meet Mariola Fernandez: your trusted partner in holistic healthcare

In the heart of Gibraltar's esteemed Midtown Clinic, Mariola Fernandez places holistic patient care as her priority. With over 11 years of experience, her expertise encompasses a wide range of services, making her an indispensable member of the healthcare community.

Ms Fernandez’s journey began in 2013 when she completed her studies at the Faculty of Nursing in Algeciras, University of Cadiz. Her extensive training at the Navarra Hospital solidified her foundation, preparing her for the multifaceted role she plays today.

Driven by a passion for medicine and a desire to grow professionally, she made a strategic move to Midtown Clinic.

The clinic's prestigious reputation and diverse medical specialties presented an ideal environment for her to thrive.

“I consider it a great opportunity for my professional career to work in this prestigious Midtown Clinic, since it offers a wide range of treatments in different medical specialties and great professionals with whom to share the passion for medicine,” she said.

“For me it is a very enriching experience to continue learning and grow professionally.”

“When they called me I couldn't refuse the offer.”

Ms Fernandez specialises in a spectrum of healthcare services, including audiometry, blood-taking, blood pressure monitoring, children's vaccines, ear syringing, electrocardiograms (ECG), injections, dressings, pregnancy tests, travel clinic vaccines, and urinalysis.

Her commitment to comprehensive patient care extends beyond routine check-ups, encompassing education for health and well-being.

When asked about prevalent health complaints in Gibraltar, Mariola points to issues related to a sedentary lifestyle, stress, poor diet, and lack of physical exercise.

However, the impact of the recent Covid pandemic has led to an increased awareness of health and wellness, marking a positive shift in community consciousness.

Patients visiting Ms Fernandez can anticipate a professional, empathetic, and comprehensive approach to their care. She believes in treating patients with respect and kindness, understanding the vulnerability they may feel in health matters.

With a focus on good practice and thorough understanding, she ensures that patients receive not only medical expertise but also the emotional support they need.

In Ms Fernandez, patients find more than just a healthcare professional – they discover a dedicated partner in their journey toward optimal health.

The Midtown Clinic stands as a beacon of comprehensive, compassionate healthcare, with Ms Fernandez at the forefront, ready to guide and support every step of the way.

Visit https://midtownclinic.gi/ for more information.