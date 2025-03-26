AEDs installed at all schools, the University and Bleak House

The second phase of the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) installation project is now underway, providing the remaining four schools, the University of Gibraltar, and Bleak House with Stryker CR2 units and protective cabinets. The devices have been donated by the Gibraltar Cardiac Association.

This follows the successful installation of AEDs outside ten schools last year.

As in the first phase, training and maintenance of the new units will be provided by St John Ambulance and the Gibraltar Ambulance Service. Schools will also continue to offer internal training opportunities for staff and pupils, where appropriate.

The AEDs have been placed on the perimeters of educational institutions to ensure accessibility for pupils, staff, visitors, and the general public. This initiative forms part of a broader effort to distribute life-saving equipment across Gibraltar.

The Department of Education, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, and St John Ambulance will continue working together to raise awareness of AED locations and their use, said a statement from the Government. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to outline the aims, objectives, and responsibilities of each organisation in supporting this initiative.