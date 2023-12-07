Affordable Art Show opens tonight in Fine Arts Gallery
The annual Affordable Art Show will open tonight in a bid to showcase local artistic talent and encourage the public to look to art as a gift this Christmas. This year's exhibition boasts a diverse range of art styles, featuring 82 pieces from 31 artists. Fine Arts Association committee members Stephen Hermida and Joseph Alecio...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here