After a year's delay, Edinburgh flight arrives

The EasyJet flight from Edinburgh to Gibraltar arrived on the Rock for the first time on Saturday after the route was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors were welcomed to the airport by the Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, along with the teams from Gibraltar International Airport and the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

A water canon salute was held and a performance was held by the Gibraltar Sea Scouts band, while passengers were also presented with Visit Gibraltar branded gifts.

The new service is operating twice weekly until the end of October, on Tuesdays and Saturdays and flown with Airbus A319s and A320 aircraft.

Mr Daryanani said he was very pleased to see the launch of this service.

“This was the first route that I secured to Gibraltar in December 2019,” he said.

“Edinburgh is the first ever direct link with Scotland from our airport, so this gives me even more satisfaction.”

“It was due to operate last year but the pandemic delayed this.”

“When the route was originally on sale it showed excellent forward demand and I have no doubt that it will be a great success.”

“This is yet another example of this Government’s efforts to improve air connections with the UK, our strongest market.”

“I enjoy an excellent personal working relationship with EasyJet and I look forward to building on this and exploring further possibilities with the airline.”