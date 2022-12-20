Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Dec, 2022

Local News

After FATF decision, European Commission adds Gibraltar to ‘high-risk’ list

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
20th December 2022

The European Commission on Tuesday included Gibraltar on its list of high-risk countries with “strategic deficiencies” in mechanisms to counter money laundering and terrorist financing. The inclusion was an automatic administrative step by the Commission as it updated its list based on information from the Financial Action Task Force, which earlier this year added Gibraltar...

